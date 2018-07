Australian nun Patricia Fox (2-R) looks on during a protest against the killings of priests in Manila, Philippines, Jun. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The government of the Philippines on Tuesday canceled the visa of three Methodist missionaries for allegedly participating in political activities linked to left-wing groups, the Bureau of Immigration said.

Zimbabwean Tawanda Chandiwana, Miracle Osman of Malawi and Adam Thomas Shaw of the United States have been asked to leave the country, an official statement said on Tuesday without laying down an exact date for their departure.