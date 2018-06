Fighters of the New People's Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) raise their guns in the Sierra Madre mountains of Luzon region, Philippines, Dec. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Philippines government announced Monday it would hold public consultation over peace negotiations conducted so far with the communist guerrillas, while talks remain frozen for three months.

"We'd like to avail of this period to engage the public," Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, Jesus Dureza said in a statement on Monday.