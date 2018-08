An airplane lands on the water of Manila Bay next to the Philippine Navy ship BRP Tarlac (LD-601) in Manila, Philippines, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippine Navy on Monday was preparing to deploy a frigate to Libya to help in search and rescue operations for three Filipino workers and a South Korean national who were kidnapped a month ago.

Philippine Navy ship BRP Tarlac (LD-601) was seen embarking from the Port of Manila on Monday morning, an epa-efe journalist reported.