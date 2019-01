Philippine Air Force medical personnel carry a victim of the twin bombings to an ambulance after he arrived aboard a military transport plane at Edwin Andrews Air Base in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines, Jan 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LAURENZ CASTILLO

A handout photo made available by the Armed Forces of the Philippines Public Information Office Western Mindanao Command shows debris inside a Catholic Church where two bombs exploded in Jolo city, Sulu, Philippines, Jan 27, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/WESTMINCOM / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Philippine Bureau of Immigration has put the country's international airports and seaports on high alert to prevent the entry of foreign terrorists after the Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Jan. 27 in the south of the country.

A twin bombing -15 seconds apart - occurred during a Sunday mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cathedral in Jolo, the capital of Sulu province, in which 22 people died and a 100 were wounded, according to the latest official count.