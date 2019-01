A handout photo made available by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Public Information Office Western Mindanao Command (WESTMINCON) shows soldiers standing guard at a Catholic Church where two bombs exploded in Jolo city, Sulu, Philippines, Jan.27, 2019. EPA-EFE/WESTMINCOM/HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Public Information Office Western Mindanao Command (WESTMINCON) shows debris inside a Catholic Church where two bombs exploded in Jolo city, Sulu, Philippines, Jan.27, 2019. EPA-EFE/WESTMINCOM/HANDOUT

The Philippine police on Monday said it has raised the security alert across the country, a day after 20 people were killed and 100 wounded in twin bombings during a prayer service at a church in the volatile south.

Islamic State militant outfit has claimed the responsibility of the two bombs that exploded within 15 seconds during a Sunday mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cathedral in Jolo, capital of Sulu province in Mindanao region.