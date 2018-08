Undocumented immigrants wait to be questioned by immigration officers during a raid in Subang Jaya, outside of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Local residents (top) watch undocumented immigrants who were detained during a raid in Subang Jaya, outside of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Immigration officers check the work permit of a migrant during a raid in Subang Jaya, outside of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Detained undocumented immigrants walking to the immigration bus during a raid in Subang Jaya, outside of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday urged around 400,000 undocumented Filipinos living in Malaysia to join the voluntary deportation program offered by the Malaysian government before it ends on Aug. 30.

The DFA made the appeal in view of Malaysia's crackdown on undocumented immigrants after suspending its foreign workers' recruitment program on Jun. 30.