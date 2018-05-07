The Philippines and the United States on Monday kicked off their annual military maneuvers amid tension in the region after it was reported last week that China installed cruise missiles on the Spratly islands in the South China Sea.
Nearly 5,000 Filipino and 3,000 American soldiers are part of the maneuvers known as "Balikatan" and are expected to work jointly in operations related to "mutual defense, counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," the Philippines Armed Forces spokesperson Restituto Padilla told EFE.