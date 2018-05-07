Police keep guard during a protest against the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) at Camp Aguinaldo military camp in Quezon City, Philippines, May 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

People hold placards during a protest against the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) at Camp Aguinaldo military camp in Quezon City, Philippines, May 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A protester holds a placard during a protest against the Visiting Forces Agreement at Camp Aguinaldo military camp in Quezon City, Philippines, May 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

(L-R) Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Lieutenant General Emmanuel Salamat, US Ambassador the Philippines Sung Kim, Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, AFP Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez and US Marines Lieutenant General Lawrence Nicholson join hands during the opening ceremony for the Philippines-US exercise Balikatan (Shoulder to Shoulder) 2018 at the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) headquarters in Quezon City, Philippines, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

(L-R) Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Lieutenant General Emmanuel Salamat, US Ambassador the Philippines Sung Kim, Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, AFP Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez and US Marines Lieutenant General Lawrence Nicholson raise their hands during the opening ceremony for the Philippines-United States Exercise Balikatan (Shoulder to Shoulder) 2018 at the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) headquarters in Quezon City, Philippines, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Philippines and the United States on Monday kicked off their annual military maneuvers amid tension in the region after it was reported last week that China installed cruise missiles on the Spratly islands in the South China Sea.

Nearly 5,000 Filipino and 3,000 American soldiers are part of the maneuvers known as "Balikatan" and are expected to work jointly in operations related to "mutual defense, counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," the Philippines Armed Forces spokesperson Restituto Padilla told EFE.