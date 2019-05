An undated handout photo made available by the Philippine Navy Public Affairs Office (PNPAO) on May 9, 2019 shows ships from four nations sailing together in the waters of the South China Sea as they participate in a joint maritime exercise. EPA-EFE/PNPAO / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo made available by the Philippine Navy Public Affairs Office (PNPAO) on May 9, 2019 shows ships from four nations sailing together in the waters of the South China Sea as they participate in a joint maritime exercise. EPA-EFE/PNPAO / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The navies of the Philippines, the United States, Japan and India on Thursday carried out their first joint naval exercise in the disputed South China Sea waters where China has allegedly occupied many disputed territories.

Five vessels of the four participating countries navigated through international waters to Changi in east Singapore bordering the contested South China Sea.