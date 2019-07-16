An aerial view of the Subi reef, one of several islands being claimed by China in the South China Sea, Apr.21, 2017 (reissued on Jul.16, 2019). EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

An aerial view of the Subi reef, one of the tiny islands being claimed by China in the disputed South China Sea, photographed through an aircraft's window on Apr.21, 2017 (reissued on Jul.16, 2019). EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippines and the United States on Tuesday agreed to reinforce their defense ties and uphold freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea amid China’s nonstop island-building and military activities in the region’s most disputed waters.

The two sides at the end of two-day strategic talks in the Philippines capital recalled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s commitment he made in March during a stopover that the US would come to Manila’s defense in case of an attack in the South China Sea over which China, Vietnam, Taiwan, Brunei and Malaysia have been making competing claims of sovereignty.