Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes IV answers questions from the media during a press conference at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippine Senator Leila De Lima gestures after arriving at a metropolitan trial court for her arraignment in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, March 13, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine Vice-President Leni Robredo delivers a speech during a mass to mark the 46th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law at a school in Manila, Philippines, Sep. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Philippine National Police has filed sedition charges against the country's vice president and 35 other opponents and critics of the president's administration, including senators and bishops, for allegedly trying to destabilize the government.

Secretary of Justice Menardo Guevarra said Friday that he “will form a panel of state prosecutors to hear the complaint and conduct the requisite preliminary investigation" based on the lawsuits filed by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group of the National Police.