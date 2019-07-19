efe-epaManila

The Philippine National Police has filed sedition charges against the country's vice president and 35 other opponents and critics of the president's administration, including senators and bishops, for allegedly trying to destabilize the government.

Secretary of Justice Menardo Guevarra said Friday that he “will form a panel of state prosecutors to hear the complaint and conduct the requisite preliminary investigation" based on the lawsuits filed by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group of the National Police.