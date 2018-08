Filipino villagers collect washed up house materials from their destroyed homes at a coastal village in Navotas city, north of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Villagers of the coastal Navotas city, north of Manila, on Tuesday were pulling belongings and the remains of their destroyed houses out of Manila Bay in the wake of Tropical Storm Yagi.

The villagers were collecting posts, roofs and partial walls of houses, as well as anything salvageable that was washing up in the rough seas after the storm.