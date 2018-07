Filipinos from a flood-prone district take shelter in an evacuation center following pre-dawn monsoon rains in San Mateo, Rizal Province, east of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipinos are seen on flooded streets in Las Pinas city, south of Manila, Phiippines, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippines' meteorological agency on Saturday warned citizens of flash floods and landslides after a week of flooding due to heavy downpours associated with tropical storms.

The country had been on alert on Friday when Tropical Storm Ampil (Inday) had amplified, but it was due to move out of the Philippines Area of Responsibility on Saturday.