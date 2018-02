A handout photo made available by the Philippine Presidential Photographs Division shows President Rodrigo Duterte viewing the coffin of Overseas Filipino Worker Joanna Demafelis during a wake in the town of Sara, Iloilo province, Philippines, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD MADELO-HO HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The remains of Filipino domestic worker Joanna Demafelis after being repatriated from Kuwait to Manila's international airport, Philippines, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The government of the Philippines on Saturday welcomed the arrest of one of the suspects in the murder of a maid working in Kuwait, the Philippine News Agency reported.

Lebanese citizen Nader Essam Assaf was detained in his homeland in connection with the murder of domestic worker Joanna Demafelis, 29, who was found dead in Kuwait. Assaf's wife Mona, a Syrian, is also wanted in connection with the crime.