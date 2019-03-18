Philippines warned on Monday that it will deny visas to prosecutors of the International Criminal Court to prevent a possible investigation into the government's war against drugs and added that ICC officials will be immediately deported if they managed to the enter the country.
"We will smile at them (prosecutors) and tell them nicely, 'You can't do it here. If you persist, you will be deported,'" presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a press briefing, according to state news agency PNA.