Filipino human rights lawyer Chel Diokno speaks to the relatives of victims of drug-related killings as they attend a mass in support of an on-going complaint under the International Criminal Court (ICC) inside a church in Quezon city, east of Manila, Philippines, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino relatives of victims of drug-related killings hold pictures as they attend a mass in support of an on-going complaint the under International Criminal Court (ICC) inside a church in Quezon city, east of Manila, Philippines, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Philippines warned on Monday that it will deny visas to prosecutors of the International Criminal Court to prevent a possible investigation into the government's war against drugs and added that ICC officials will be immediately deported if they managed to the enter the country.

"We will smile at them (prosecutors) and tell them nicely, 'You can't do it here. If you persist, you will be deported,'" presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a press briefing, according to state news agency PNA.