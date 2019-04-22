People cast their ballots during the first round of the presidential elections, at a polling station in Skopje, North Macedonia, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/NAKE BATEV

North Macedonia's first presidential elections since its name change are set to head into a run-off after the two major candidates jostling for leadership finished neck and neck in the first round of voting.

With vote counting from Sunday all but complete, Stevo Pendarovski, candidate for ruling Social Democratic Union (SDSM) secured around 42.9 percent of the vote while Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, candidate for the conservative VMRO-DPMNE, scooped up 42.2 percent, according to the Balkan nation's electoral commission.