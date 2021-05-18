The stories of many of the people "disappeared" during Uruguay's 1973-1985 civil-military dictatorship and the images that in 2020 were on posters all over Uruguay are moving into the virtual world and to an open-air photo-gallery in a new edition of the March of Silence, this time in the middle of a pandemic and thus without many people on the streets.

On the Luisa Cuesta Plaza, named for one of the most iconic figures in the Mothers and Relatives of Disappeared Detainees group who died in 2018 at age 98 without learning the whereabouts of her son, photographer Federico Panizza and camerawoman Elena Boffetta spoke with EFE about the collection of images from the Silence.