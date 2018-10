A Bangladeshi photographer holds a camera next to a banner depicting renowned Bangladeshi photographer Shahidul Alam during a protest calling for his immediate and unconditional release in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Dozens of photographers gathered in Dhaka on Tuesday, holding up their cameras in protest and demanding the immediate release of internationally acclaimed photographer Shahidul Alam, who was arrested in early August.

The photographers formed a human chain in front of Raju Bhaskarja, a sculpture that represents the voice of students against political violence and terror on the Dhaka University campus.