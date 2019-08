Photo taken Aug. 23, 2019, showing people attending the "El Testigo" photo exhibition by photojournalist Jesus Abad Colorado in Bogota, Colombia. Colorado has traveled Colombia like nobody else, documenting with his camera the armed conflict and the pain of its victims, most of them peasants and many of whom he revisits because he is convinced that they are the big losers in this violence. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Photo taken Aug. 23, 2019, at the "El Testigo" photo exhibition by photojournalist Jesus Abad Colorado (l) in Bogota, Colombia. Colorado has traveled Colombia like nobody else, documenting with his camera the armed conflict and the pain of its victims, most of them peasants and many of whom he revisits because he is convinced that they are the big losers in this violence. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

"Over many years, I've seen that the ... peasants of Colombia are the war's big losers because the armies took everybody's children, despoiled the land, took their lives," he told EFE in an interview in Bogota.