Dominica photographer and musician Roger Zayas, band member of 440 lead by Juan Luis Guerra,at his art exhibit 'Travesías',Nov 15, 2018, in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic). EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

Dominica photographer and musician Roger Zayas, band member of 440 lead by Juan Luis Guerra,at his art exhibit 'Travesías',Nov 15, 2018, in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic). EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

Dominica photographer and musician Roger Zayas, band member of 440 lead by Juan Luis Guerra,at his art exhibit 'Travesías',Nov 15, 2018, in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic). EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

Roger Zayas, a member of the popular musical group 440, inaugurated here Thursday an exhibit of 25 photos he took in a dozen countries while touring with the multi-award-winning band.

The exhibit, open through Nov. 30, is part of the eighth edition of the Photoimagen festival in Santo Domingo, which this year features Spain as special guest.