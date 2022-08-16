Picasso’s Guernica arrives in Tokyo on giant screen, 8K definition

Members of the media look at a large screen displaying Spanish artist Pablo Picasso's 'Guernica' painting during the event 'Guernica is here! A powerful 8K image space' at the NTT InterCommunication Center (ICC) in Tokyo, Japan, 16 August 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON EDITORIAL USE ONLY

