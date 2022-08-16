Pablo Picasso’s iconic Guernica went on display in Tokyo Tuesday via an ultra-high resolution screen as part of an innovative project by the Japanese network NHK and NTT InterCommunication.
Picasso’s Guernica arrives in Tokyo on giant screen, 8K definition
Members of the media look at a large screen displaying Spanish artist Pablo Picasso's 'Guernica' painting during the event 'Guernica is here! A powerful 8K image space' at the NTT InterCommunication Center (ICC) in Tokyo, Japan, 16 August 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Members of the media look at a large screen displaying Spanish artist Pablo Picasso's 'Guernica' painting during the event 'Guernica is here! A powerful 8K image space' at the NTT InterCommunication Center (ICC) in Tokyo, Japan, 16 August 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Members of the media look at a large screen displaying Spanish artist Pablo Picasso's 'Guernica' painting during the event 'Guernica is here! A powerful 8K image space' at the NTT InterCommunication Center (ICC) in Tokyo, Japan, 16 August 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON EDITORIAL USE ONLY