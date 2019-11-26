Pierina Correa, sister of former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, speaks with Efe in an interview on Nov. 26, 2019, when she said her brother is not afraid to return to his country and even be arrested if he is guaranteed it would be done under due process of law. EFE-EPA/Jorge Fuentelsaz

Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, who leads the opposition to the Lenin Moreno government from exile in Belgium, is not afraid to return to his country and even be arrested if he is guaranteed it would be done under due process of law, his sister Pierina Correa told Efe in an interview.

"But there are no guarantees in our current judicial system that we can enter a defense in court as there should be," she said, giving as an example the recent case of ex-lawmaker Virgilio Hernandez, sentenced to preventive prison for suspected rebellion after being accused of taking part in organizing violent demonstrations during last October's protests.