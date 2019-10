An undated file picture of the entrance to Pike River Coal Mine in Greymouth, South Island, New Zealand. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN HUNTER

A container sticks out of the Pike River mine access portal, partially blocking the entrance as rescue workers build up other material around it in Greymouth, New Zealand, Nov. 30, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/IAIN MCGREGOR

Family members of the 29 miners who were killed in a New Zealand coal mine accident in 2010 entered the mine drift for the first time on Thursday.

The authorities have recently launched efforts to recover the remains of those killed in the accident from the site, located near the town of Greymouth on South Island. EFE-EPA