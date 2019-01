Indian Sadhus, or holy men sit near the Sangam river, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, during Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA

Indian women perform rituals during a holy bath, at the Sangam river, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, during Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA

Indian women perform rituals during a holy bath, at the Sangam river, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, during Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA

Indian Sadhus, or holy men perform rituals during a holy bath, at the Sangam river, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, during Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA

An Indian man blows the Shank or conch shell during a holy bath, at the Sangam river, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, during Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA

Indian devotees react as they take a holy dip, at the Sangam river, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, during Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA

Indian pilgrims continued to throng the Kumbh Mela, the largest gathering of Hindu pilgrims in the world, on its ninth day on Tuesday.

On Monday, one of the major dates of the festival, or Paush Purnima - that coincided with the Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse - millions of devotees took a dip at the Triveni Sangam, a confluence of three Holy rivers, including the Ganges.