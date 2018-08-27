Airarabia plane is seen on a runway next to the wreckage of US-Bengla flight BS211 at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmanduu, Nepal, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

The pilot of a Bangladeshi carrier US-Bangla airplane that crashed in Nepal in March, killing 51 people, was suffering from severe mental stress during the flight, according to a report by the Nepal government that was leaked Monday and seen by EFE.