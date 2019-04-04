The logo of US aircraft building company Boeing is seen on an aircraft on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA2018), in Farnborough, Britain, Jul 16, 2018 (reissued Jan 30, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Pieces of the wreckage of an Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft are piled at the crash site near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Mar 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Some pilots inside and outside the U.S. are expressing concern that crews should have been provided more-detailed instructions about disabling a suspect flight-control system after the first fatal crash of a Boeing Co. 737 MAX airliner in Indonesia, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe on Thursday.

Preliminary findings from the second crash, which occurred last month in Ethiopia, are expected to stoke criticism from pilots that Boeing and U.S. regulators fell short in highlighting steps crews are supposed to take before turning off a stall-control feature implicated in both crashes.