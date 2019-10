Demonstrators take to the streets again in Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 22, 2019, to continue their protests against the government. EFE-EPA/Elvis Gonzalez

A protester walks near a fire burning in a street during a new day of protests in the streets surrounding Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES

A protester displays a drawing of a broken heart on his chest while participating in a new day of protests in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES

The president of Chile on Tuesday announced a social agenda to reform the pension, healthcare and pharmaceutical systems, as well as minimum wages and the cost of electricity, among other measures, after apologizing to the citizens for not seeing their needs.

Sebastian Piñera's social agenda also included higher taxes on the wealthiest citizens, the creation of a victims' ombudsman, a reduction in the allowances of parliamentarians and salaries of the public servants. EFE-EPA