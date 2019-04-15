Photograph provided by the Chilean President's Office showing President Sebastian Piñera speaking during a breakfast for the participants at the Lima Group meeting at La Moneda Palace in Santiago, Chile, on April 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Chilean President's Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photograph provided by the Chilean President's Office showing President Sebastian Piñera greeting Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio (2nd from left) during a breakfast for the participants at the Lima Group meeting at La Moneda Palace in Santiago, Chile, on April 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Chilean President's Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera on Monday suggested to the Lima Group that they seek greater unity with the Contact Group on Venezuela sponsored by the European Union, although he rejected the option of reopening the dialogue between the opposition and the regime of Nicolas Maduro.

"I think that it's very important to seek to broaden this Group and seek more coordination and more unity with the Contact Group. If there are two groups that have the same objectives, the same principles, let's join forces," said Piñera as a breakfast with the foreign ministers and other officials of the Lima Group nations, who on Monday will meet in Santiago.