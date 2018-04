Photo provided by the Chilean President's Office showing President Sebastian Piñera speaking on April 16, 2018, in Santiago at the signing of a bill broadening the scope of free technical and professional education in Chile. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIAN RODRIGUEZ

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera on Monday signed into law a bill broadening the scope of free technical and professional education, a measure that will benefit some 13,000 students.

The initiative, which will enter into force in 2019, extends free education to students at professional institutes and technical training centers who come from families in the country's lower 70 percent, economically speaking.