Photo showing the monument to the martyrs from among the Chilean Carabineros, after the demonstrations on the night of Oct. 18-19, 2020, in Santiago. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Chilean police officers work near the destroyed Church of the Assumption on Oct. 19, 2020, in Santiago. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Photo taken Oct. 19, 2020, of the façade of the Church of the Assumption in Santiago, Chile, after it was burned by rioters the night before. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera said Monday that the majority of his country's citizens wans to live "in democracy and in peace," after a night of extreme violence during which one person was shot dead and police arrested more than 640 people.

"We saw a minority of criminals who unleashed a wave of violence, looting and vandalism, including burning two churches of much historical value ... The immense majority of Chileans want to live in democracy and in peace," the conservative leader said.