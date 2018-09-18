Chilean President Sebastian Piñera said Tuesday at the end of the ecumenical Te Deum ceremony in Santiago for the Fiestas Patrias commemoration that the country's Catholic Church "knows better than anyone" that it erred regarding the sexual abuse scandal affecting the institution.

"Regarding those who are complaining about the abuses that have been committed in our Church, I think that the Church itself knows, better than anyone, that it erred," the president told reporters before the event, which commemorates the 1810 beginning of Chile's independence process.