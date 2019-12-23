The Chilean government provided this photo of President Sebastian Piñera signing into law a measure for a referendum on a new constitution during a ceremony at La Moneda palace in Santiago on Monday, Dec. 23. EFE-EPA/Presidencia de Chile/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Chilean government provided this photo of President Sebastian Piñera speaking at La Moneda palace in Santiago on Monday, Dec. 23. EFE-EPA/Presidencia de Chile/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera on Monday promulgated a constitutional reform to enable him to hold a citizen referendum that will decide whether to draft a new national charter for the country.

The president signed the document at La Moneda palace, the seat of the executive branch, where he said that the consultation will serve to determine whether Chileans prefer an entirely new constitution or simply to reform the current one, which was created in 1980 during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.