Chile's President Sebastian Pinera (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, China, Apr 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KENZABURO FUKUHARA / POOL

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera speaks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Apr 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PARKER SONG / POOL

The Chilean president has Thursday offered his country as a gateway between China and Latin America on the second day of his official visit to the Asian country, its main trading partner.

Sebastian Piñera made the comments during an innovation and investment meeting in Beijing on Thursday morning.