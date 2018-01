Chilean President-elect Sebastian Piñera (R), next to the new minister for Interior and Public Security, Andres Chadwick, during the presentation of Piñera's Cabinet at the National Congress in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN GARAY

Chilean President-elect Sebastian Piñera (L), shakes hands with the new Housing and Urban Planning Minister, Cristian Monckeberg, during the presentation of Piñera's Cabinet at the National Congress in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN GARAY

Chilean President-elect Sebastian Piñera (C) during the presentation of his Cabinet at the National Congress in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN GARAY

Chilean President-elect Sebastian Piñera on Tuesday presented his Cabinet consisting of 17 men and six women who will take over the various ministries on March 11, stating that the group has a "strong social vocation" and that four of the ministers had served in his Cabinet during his 2010-2014 administration.

"The commitment to bring social progress to all Chilean homes will be the stamp of our government," declared Piñera during the solemn event on Tuesday at the National Congress in Santiago.