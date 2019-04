South Korean ICT Minister Yoo Young-min (R, front) and Chilean Vice Telecommunications Minister Pamela Gidi (L, front) sign memorandums of understanding on ICT and transport cooperation as President of Chile Sebastian Pinera (C-L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C-R) look on at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera (4-L, front row) poses for a photo with the leaders of South Korea's four largest economic organizations during a welcome luncheon at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and President of Chile Sebastian Pinera (L) present a joint press statement after their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea and Chile on Monday strengthened trade ties and opened new areas of cooperation amid a global digital revolution and the fight against climate change during an ongoing state visit by the Chilean president to Seoul.

During their meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, Sebastian Pinera and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, emphasized the importance of trade ties between the two countries, which led to the signing of a bilateral Free Trade Agreement 15 years ago.