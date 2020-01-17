The spokesperson for the recently-created Coordinator of Victims of Eye Trauma, Marta Valdes, participates on Jan. 16, 2020, along with representatives of assorted social organizations, in a press conference in Santiago to announce their intention to join the street protests under way in Chile since Oct. 18, 2019, the largest social crisis in the country since the return to democracy in 1990. EFE-EPA/ Alberto Valdes

Groups of relatives of the victims of the 1973-1990 Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, along with associations of those injured and arrested in the protests besetting Chile since Oct. 18, on Thursday announced that they will join forces with the demonstrators to commemorate the three-month anniversary since the start of the social crisis.

Up to 16 social organizations called a "silent march against repression" for next Saturday, the three-month mark in the most significant crisis Chile has experienced since its return to democracy in 1990.