The Minister of Health, Jorge Alcocer, speaks on Jan. 21, 2019, at a morning press conference inside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Jose Mendez / FILE

The death toll from the explosion caused by the illegal tapping of a fuel pipeline last week in Tlahuelilpan, a town in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo, has risen to 93, officials said Tuesday.

"Continuing with this important but sad census, (on Monday) we have 89 deceased patients and 51 hospitalized. In recent hours, four more have died," bringing the total to 93 deaths, Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer said.