A file picture dated 13 May 2013 shows a general view of ships transiting in the Singapore Strait, as it is seen from the Skypark of the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHEN MORRISON

Members of the Special Operations Group arrest mock pirates during the 6th Joint Maritime Law Enforcement (MARLEN) Exercise between the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) off the vicinity of the Manila Bay waters in Manila, Philippines, 13 July 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Piracy and armed robberies against ships in Asian waters in the first half of 2020 were at their highest level in five years and almost double that of the same period last year, according to a new report.

A total of 51 incidents (including one attempted incident) were reported in Asia from January to June, 2020, up from 28 (including three attempts) the same period in 2019, the Information Sharing Center of the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery Against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP ISC) said in its half-yearly report. EFE-EPA