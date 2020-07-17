Piracy and armed robberies against ships in Asian waters in the first half of 2020 were at their highest level in five years and almost double that of the same period last year, according to a new report.
A total of 51 incidents (including one attempted incident) were reported in Asia from January to June, 2020, up from 28 (including three attempts) the same period in 2019, the Information Sharing Center of the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery Against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP ISC) said in its half-yearly report. EFE-EPA