The logo of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is seen through cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Popular Japanese kabuki actor Ebizo Ichikawa XI attends a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Spanish tenor Placido Domingo performs during a gala-concert dedicated to the FIFA World Cup 2018 in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Jun. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV / POOL

Spanish tenor Placido Domingo will inaugurate a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games cultural program with a performance in the Japanese capital in April next year, the organizing committee announced Thursday.

The performance will fuse opera with kabuki theater, a classical Japanese dance-drama. Domingo will share the stage with Japanese actor Ebizo Ichikawa XI, one of the most celebrated kabuki actors, who has been linked to the promotion of the Olympics since 2017.