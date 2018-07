People walk past the entrance to the headquarters of the Public Education Secretariat in Mexico City on July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to relocate several federal government departments faces enormous logistical challenges, including the need for thousands of officials to change residences.

The decentralization program, one of Lopez Obrador's campaign promises, is aimed at "reviving the states' economies" and would at the same time entail a reduction in the salaries (and expenses) of these civil servants.