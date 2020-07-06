An aircraft suspected of carrying drugs was up in flames on Sunday after it landed on a road in the state of Quintana Roo, a tourist area in southeastern Mexico.
The plane was pursued by Mexican military aircraft. EFE
Plane carrying drugs goes up in flames after landing in Mexico
Members of the fire department work in the area where a small plane caught fire in the municipality of Felipe Carrillo Puerto in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico 5 July 2020. EFE/
An aircraft suspected of carrying drugs was up in flames on Sunday after it landed on a road in the state of Quintana Roo, a tourist area in southeastern Mexico.
The plane was pursued by Mexican military aircraft. EFE