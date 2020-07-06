Members of the fire department work in the area where a small plane caught fire in the municipality of Felipe Carrillo Puerto in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico 5 July 2020. EFE/

Plane carrying drugs goes up in flames after landing in Mexico

An aircraft suspected of carrying drugs was up in flames on Sunday after it landed on a road in the state of Quintana Roo, a tourist area in southeastern Mexico.

The plane was pursued by Mexican military aircraft. EFE