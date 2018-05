Cuban Legal Medicine Director Sergio Rabell delivers a press conference on May 21, 2018, on the victims of a May 18 plane crash in Havana. Just three people of the 113 on board the Cubana de Aviacion flight survived, but one of those people died on May 21. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

One of the passengers critically injured in last week's passenger jet crash in Cuba died in Havana on Monday, a source at the hospital where she was being treated told EFE.

Grettel Landrove, 23, one of three survivors in last Friday's crash of a Cubana de Aviacion passenger jet, died in the Calixto Garcia Hospital, where she had been admitted on the day of the accident suffering from extremely critical injuries.