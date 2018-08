Photo provided by the daily Contacto Hoy on Aug. 2, 2018, showing the Aeromexico passenger jet moments after crashing at the Durango, Mexico, airport on July 31. EFE-EPA/Courtesy of Contacto Hoy/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Photo extracted from a video on Aug. 1, 2018, showing Spaniard Jose Manuel Pulgar Hidalgo during a conversation with EFE at a Durango, Mexico, hospital after he survived the crash of an Aeromexico jet at the local airport on July 31. EFE-EPA/Mario Alberto Contreras/BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Aeromexico CEO Andres Conesa (L) speaks next to Durango Gov. Jose Rosas Aispuro (R) during a press conference, in Mexico City on Aug. 1, 2018, to discuss the crash of one of the airline's passenger jets in the city of Durango the day before. EFE-EPA/Fermin Soto

Mexican aviation authorities on Thursday began preliminary interviews of the flight crew, passengers, air traffic controllers and ground personnel as they try to determine what caused an Aeromexico jet to crash earlier this week in the northern city of Durango.

All 103 people aboard the Embraer 190 aircraft survived Tuesday's accident, though several remain hospitalized with serious injuries.