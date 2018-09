File photo showing an Emirates Airline Airbus A380-800 aircraft as it taxies after landing at Duesseldorf International Airport in Duesseldorf, Germany, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sascha Steinbach

A plane from Dubai with some 520 people aboard was put under quarantine on arriving Wednesday at New York's JFK International Airport after at least a dozen passengers became ill, Emirates Airline said.

The Airbus SE A380 landed in New York at around 9:10 am.