A handout photo made available by the US Navy shows US Navy sailors from Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2 assisting local authorities in shuttling the passengers and crew of Air Niugini flight PX56 to shore following the plane crashing into the sea on its approach to Chuuk International Airport, in Chuuk, Micronesia, Sep. 28, 2018.

An Air Niugini flight on Friday ended up in a coastal lagoon off an island of Micronesia in South Pacific after landing short of the runway.

Emergency teams and fishing boats in the area rushed to rescue the 36 passengers and 11 crew members aboard the partially submerged airplane, according to a video that has gone viral online.