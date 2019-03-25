An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 (Tail Number N323RM) lands at LaGuardia Airport in New York, New York, USA, Mar 12, 2019 (Reissued Mar 13, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Wreckage lies at the crash site of Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 en route to Nairobi, Kenya, near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Mar 10, 2019. EFE/EPA FILE/STR

U.S. air-safety regulators have tentatively approved sweeping software and pilot-training changes for Boeing Co.'s grounded 737 MAX jets, aimed at fixing problems with a suspect flight-control system, according to internal government documents and people familiar with the details, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Monday in an article provided to EFE.

The extensive revisions, these industry and government officials said, will make the automated stall-prevention feature, called MCAS, less aggressive and more controllable by pilots.