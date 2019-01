Thai treasure hunter Somsak Sam-ang, 30, with his metal scuba diving helmet on, dives into Chao Phraya river in search of sunken treasure in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan.28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Gaspar Ruiz-Canela

Thai treasure hunter Somsak Sam-ang, 30, sits on a boat as he prepares to dive into Chao Phraya river in search of sunken treasure in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan.28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Gaspar Ruiz-Canela

With a diving apparatus that looks straight out of a Jules Verne adventure novel, Somsak Sam-ang plunges into unpredictable depths of Bangkok's Chao Phraya River to find sunken treasure.

Sam-ang, 30, belongs to the fourth generation of divers in his family looking for porcelains, coins and other antiques hidden deep inside the waters of the river.