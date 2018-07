A handout photo made available by the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro shows doctor Denis Cesar Barros Furtado, better known as 'Dr Bumbum' (R), and his mother, Maria de Fatima (L), after being captured, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jul. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MILITARY POLICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Brazilian doctor Denis Cesar Barros Furtado, widely known as 'Dr Bumbum', addresses the media at a police station, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jul. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A popular Brazilian buttock-enhancement surgeon who had been on the run for four days following the death of one of his patients was arrested on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro and insisted on his innocence.

On its Twitter account, Rio police said Denis Cesar Barros Furtado - who is widely known as "Dr Bumbum" - was arrested at a business center in the west of Rio.