Former Australian national team captain Craig Foster walks after a briefing on the illegal detention of refugee football player Hakeem al-Araibi at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ENNIO LEANZA

Thai human rights lawyer Nadthasiri Bergman (3-L) and Evan Jones (2-L) of the Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network, who are representing the family of Bahraini soccer player Hakeem al-Araibi, deliver a letter addressed to the Thai prime minister to the complaint center of Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (L) is escorted into the Criminal Court by authorities in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The wife of a detained Bahraini refugee soccer player appealed to Thailand’s prime minister on Wednesday for her husband to be freed, saying his life would be in danger if extradited to his native country.

“His future lies in your hands. Please help my husband come home. I am terrified that the final decision to deport him will take place within the next few days… Please save my husband,” Hakeem al-Araibi’s wife said from Australia in a letter to Prayut Chan-ocha.