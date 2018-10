Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in action against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their singles round robin match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wallace Woon

Karolina Pliskova (L) of the Czech Republic kisses Petra Kvitova (R) of the Czech Republic after their singles round robin match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wallace Woon

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic celebrates after winning her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their singles round robin match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wallace Woon

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic celebrates after winning her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their singles round robin match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wallace Woon

Seventh-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic prevailed 6-3, 6-4 over her compatriot Petra Kvitova, No. 4 seed, in the White Group of the WTA Finals hard-court tourney held in Singapore on Thursday.

Pliskova won five break points out of nine to claim her second victory in the group stage after one hour and 22 minutes, and she provisionally sits in second place in the White Group standings having conceded one defeat.