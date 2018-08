An old car parked in the Israeli settlement of Almon located in the West Bank, Judean Desert near Jericho and Jerusalem, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

The secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Saeb Erekat, on Thursday urged the international community to impose sanctions against Israel for approving new West Bank settlement units.

On Wednesday, the Israeli authorities approved plans for 1,004 new housing units in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.